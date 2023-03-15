FO rebuts Khalilzad's opinions over Pakistan facing crisis

Pakistan does not need anyone's lecture or advice on its internal affairs

15 March,2023 05:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday termed former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement over the country’s ongoing political situation “an intervention to the country’s internal affairs”.

The FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Mr Khalilzad’s statement was misleading. “Pakistan does not need anyone’s lecture or advice to address the ongoing challenges and she will come out stronger of the tough situation”, the FO added.

Earlier, Mr Khalilzad had warned that Mr Khan’s arrest would deepen the crisis being faced by Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Khalilzad pointed out that Pakistan was facing a triple crisis – political, economic and security. The former US envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan offered Islamabad advice on how to deal with political, economic, and security crises facing the country.

