Pakistan Pakistan ATC sends accused in Ali Bilal's murder on one-day remand

Police says accident caused his death

13 March,2023 06:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent the accused in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal alias Zill-e-Shah’s murder on one-day physical remand to the police.

Advocates Hassan Tariq and Rana Zulfiqar Khan represented the accused including Jahanzeb, Umar Fareed, Mohsin Shah, Ishtiaq, and Raja Shakeel, in the court. Police had lodged a case against them at the Race Course police station.

Earlier, Lahore police contended that his death had been caused by a traffic accident.

On the other hand, a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders was lodged at the Sarwar Road Police Station on the complaint of the investigating officer for concealing facts and evidence regarding Ali Bilal’s death. Mr Khan, Yasmin Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Farrukh Habib were named in the First Information Report (FIR).

The PTI demanded a judicial investigation into the death of the worker as it claimed that Mr Bilal had been killed by Punjab police at the PTI's rally in Lahore