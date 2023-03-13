In-focus

ATC sends accused in Ali Bilal's murder on one-day remand

Police says accident caused his death

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent the accused in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal alias Zill-e-Shah’s murder on one-day physical remand to the police.

Advocates Hassan Tariq and Rana Zulfiqar Khan represented the accused including Jahanzeb, Umar Fareed, Mohsin Shah, Ishtiaq, and Raja Shakeel, in the court. Police had lodged a case against them at the Race Course police station.

Earlier, Lahore police contended that his death had been caused by a traffic accident.

On the other hand, a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders was lodged at the Sarwar Road Police Station on the complaint of the investigating officer for concealing facts and evidence regarding Ali Bilal’s death. Mr Khan, Yasmin Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Farrukh Habib were named in the First Information Report (FIR).

The PTI demanded a judicial investigation into the death of the worker as it claimed that Mr Bilal had been killed by Punjab police at the PTI's rally in Lahore.
 
PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry questioned if Mr Bilal had died of an accident, why a case was lodged against him, PTI chief Imran Khan, and other PTI leaders.
 
He said Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had registered a failed attempt to wash off the blood of Mr Bilal in his presser on Saturday. “Saturday’s presser proves that Punjab has turned into a breeding ground for false cases”, he added. The party would settle the score, he said, as it did in the cases of the attack on Mr Khan, Arshad Sharif’s murder, and the torture on PTI leaders Shehbaz Gill and Azam Swati.

 

