13 March,2023 10:37 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee lost Rs2.23 against the US dollar in the interbank in early trading hours on Monday.

The dollar was being traded at Rs283 at 10:30am in the intra-day trading. However the Pakistani currency gained Rs2.31 against the greenback in the previous trading week.

On Friday last, the dollar closed at Rs280.77 in the interbank market.