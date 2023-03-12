PTI given 'conditional permission' to stage rally in Lahore

12 March,2023 09:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The district administration conditionally allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to stage rally tomorrow (Monday).

Sources said the interim Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi directed the district administration to meet with the PTI’s leaders and finalize the strategy for the rally. The administration, however, warned the PTI’s leaders to not give statements against the judiciary and institutions.

It is clear PTI chairman Imran Khan postponed the rally which was to be held on Sunday after suggesting his supporters to remain peaceful given section 144 in Lahore.

