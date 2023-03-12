PDM won't participate in NA by-elections in KP

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The Pak­is­tan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) on Saturday announced it won't participate in the March 19 by-elections to be held on three seats of the National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"It will be a waste of time and money," the alliance's office-bearer said in a satement.

PDM’s provincial coordinator Abdul Jalil Jan said the PDM and its allies had already decided not to take part in the by-elections, adding they were focusing on the general elections.

The by-elections are sch­e­duled be held on March 19 for NA-22, NA-24 and NA-31.

It may be recalled that NA-22, NA-24 and NA-31 were won by PTI’s Ali Moh­a­mmad Khan, Fazal Moh­ammad Khan and Shaukat Ali, respectively, in the 2018 general elections.

However, these seats fell vacant when the PTI decided to resign from the National Assembly after the party’s government was sent packing through a vote of confidence.

The decision to quit the lower house of parliament was taken during PTI’s parliamentary party meeting, which was presided over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.