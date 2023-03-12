Imran will lead scheduled rally, PTI announces to challenge Section 144

Shah Mehmood Qureshi directs PTI supports to remain peaceful, says they don’t want any conflict

12 March,2023 03:35 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Imran Khan will lead the scheduled rally today and they will challenge imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

He said that PTI will contact the Election Commission of Pakistan in the morning about imposition of Section 144 in Lahore. He said that PTi will also move Lahore High Court against this act of caretaker government. He told that Babar Awan will meet Chief Election Commissioner in the morning and will request him to take action upon Section 144.

Speaking to media at Zaman Park late night, Qureshi said that PTI’s senior leadership had discussed the situation in detail. He said that PTI will carry out their scheduled rally. He also called upon PTI supporters and workers to participate in the rally.

Qureshi said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will lead the rally. He directed the PTI supporters to remain peaceful and urged them to participate in the rally. He said that they didn’t want any conflict. He said that the government was running away from elections and was looking for conflict for postponment of elections.

The caretaker Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore for one day [Today] and Rangers has also been deployed in the city especially near Zaman Park and sensitive places to maintain law and order situation.

