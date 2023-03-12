PTI announces to carry out rally as schedule

Hammad Azhar issues rally’s route, says DC Lahore didn’t contact PTI leadership

12 March,2023 01:46 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to carry out their announced rally today.

PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar has said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore had not contacted the party’s leadership regarding prohibition of PTI’s rally. He said that they were preparing for their rally that would be carried out as per their plan.

Hammad Azhar also issued the rally’s route. He tweeted that the rally will start from Zaman Park, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence, and will move on Allama Iqbal Road towards Garhi Shahu and Railway Station continuing to Circular Road. The rally will move through Shah Alam Chowk, Lohari Gate, Bhaati Gate and will end on Data Darbar.

Earlier, PTI Chairman had announced to carry out the rally to start the election campaign of his party in his address through video link.

