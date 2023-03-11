Famous writer Paulo Coelho spring to Maryam Nawaz's defence after name gaffe

PML-N leader mispronounced his name as "Paulo Coedo" in an interview

11 March,2023 09:30 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Be it “kanpien tang rahi hain” or “Atta per litre,” Pakistani politician often face trolling on social media for their slip of tongue or witless statements and a recent gaffe by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in one such instance.

Social media jibes came thick and fast when Maryam Nawaz mispronounced the name of a renewed Brazilian author, Paulo Coelho – who has penned several masterpieces including The Alchemist.

She made the gaff during an interview with a web-based channel when he mispronounced the writer’s named calling him "Paulo Coedo". Maryam told interviewer that she enjoyed much while reading the books authored by “Paulo Coedo”.

The keyboard warriors were quick to pinpoint the error as they started making fun of her slip of tongue.

However, the author himself came forward to put a cap on the trolling and defend Maryam Nawaz on Twitter.

"I make mistakes very often in pronunciation of foreign names, so don’t be critical," Paulo Coelho tweeted.

