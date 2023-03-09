Imran sees masses support vital, says not require anyone's assistance

Imran fires a broadside at PDM

09 March,2023 04:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the masses were extending their support to him, saying he needs nobody’s help.

Speaking to foreign media, the deposed premier said he could talk with anybody else’s about holding elections. He reiterated the apex court had delivered the verdict of announcing elections within 90 days.

He lamented that the role of the caretaker government was to ensure the holding of elections, how could the government delay elections.

Mr Khan claimed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was panicking due to the PTI.

Speaking about his injuries, Mr Khan said it will take time for them to heal. "Doctors had barred me from walking, but I presented myself before the courts, where there was no security."

The former premier went on to say, "Even the interior minister had said that I was having a life threats."

Talking about his potential arrest, Mr Khan said, "These people [rulers] want elections, without me."

On Thursday, a District and Sessions Judge approved Mr Khan's plea for exemption from appearing before it until March 13 in a case pertaining to threatening lady judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Mr Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha filed the plea before judge Rana Mujahid Rahim. Mr Panjutha sought exemption from appearing before the court today (Thursday), arguing that Mr Khan was not healthy enough to travel to Islamabad and his life was under threat. “Persistent life threats loom over Mr Khan and if a leader is murdered, committees are formed but no one serves justice,” he argued.

The lawyer argued that it did not mean that Mr Khan did not want to appear before the court as he had appeared before other courts in the past too. “Mr Khan has pleaded courts for appearing via video link and the incumbent government wants to kill him,” he added.

He further argued that the Punjab government threw shells and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters in Lahore. “It is hard to move in the area where Mr Khan resides in Lahore,” he added.

The court took a break until 11am and will resume hearing.



