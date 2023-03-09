LHC to hear Imran's plea challenging PEMRA's ban today

09 March,2023 04:21 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea for hearing today (Thursday) challenging Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) ban on airing his speeches, Dunya News reported.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza will hear PTI chief Imran Khan's plea against PEMRA's ban.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday had challenged the ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches and statements. The deposed premier’s lawyer, Barrister Ahmed Pansuta, filed the petition in the LHC and made PEMRA a party.

The petition maintained that the ban on speech was a violation of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution. "The Constitution of Pakistan allows citizens freedom of expression," it added. "The ban on freedom of expression will lead to chaos and political agitation in the county, and in the current political situation, the country cannot afford chaos by this kind of restriction," it added.

The plea also holds that only three out of 13 members issued the ban notification and approval of at least five members is a legal requirement for banning under the PEMRA Act.

Earlier on Sunday, The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a complete ban on the broadcast of speeches, talks or public addresses of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan.

In a notification, the regulatory body stated that the PTI chairman has been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches, which is prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.

