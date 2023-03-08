SNGPL celebrates women's day

SNGPL celebrates women’s day

08 March,2023 06:28 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - An event was organised at the SNGPL head office to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Board of Directors chairperson Roohi Raees Khan was the chief guest at the event. She said women were seen engaged in all walks of life today but still a lot needed to be done to protect rights of women.

She further said men and women needed to work together to create conducive environment in society.

Ms Khan added that the SNGPL had been implementing strict policy regarding workplace harassment and efforts were being made for further improvement in order to enable women employees to lodge any complaint without any hesitation. She stressed that women must not seek any relief rather they should work hard to prove themselves.

She and other employees also cut a cake.

