Toshakhana case: Imran Khan challenges arrest warrants in IHC

PTI lawyers seeks hearing of the petition today

07 March,2023 12:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the non-bailable arrest warrants issued a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case for thrice skipping indictment.

The PTI chief’s lawyers has pleaded the high court to fix the case for hearing today (Tuesday) and cancel the warrants. The petition comes as Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal is hearing the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the district and sessions court in the case initiated at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing the details of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana while in the power.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal was set to frame charges against him on Feb 28, but his lawyer sought exemption from the hearing as he had to appear before other courts in the capital city. The judge had then issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief and adjourned the hearing till March 7.

A day earlier, the sessions court rejected a plea filed by Mr Khan seeking annulment of the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him for his failure to appear before the court. The court had announced the verdict on the plea filed by Mr Khan’s lawyers Qaisar Imam, Barrister Gohar and Ali Bukhari.

Mr Imam had demanded the annulment of the warrants, arguing that the law barred the issuance of arrest warrants to some extent if the plea was filed as a private complaint. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal remarked that Mr Khan's lawyers had apprised the court the day the warrants were issued that their client would not appear before the court.