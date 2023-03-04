Imran puts country's interest first, says he's ready to forgive everyone

Khan pledges to not give up by any means

04 March,2023 09:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday expressed willingness to forgive everyone for the sake of the country including the assailants who involved and orchestrated the Wazirabad attack in November last year.

Addressing his party supporters on the campaign for the upcoming Punjab elections via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the deposed premier at the outset of his address lauded PTI’s stalwarts for contributing to the court arrest drive and said the party’s leaders were treated like terrorists in jail, and the incumbent rulers lodged fake cases against workers to harass them.

He added that 74 cases have been registered against him by the ruling PDM, adding PTI will never kowtow to the government.

The PTI chief alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have hatched another to kill him, months after he survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during his party’s long march.

“Both had damaged the investigation process in the case of attempt on my life as they were afraid of my return to power,” added Mr Imran.

“We sacrificed our governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa keeping in view the Constitution as lawyers had told that elections could not delayed beyond 90 days,” he said while assuring the judiciary of full support.

He reiterated that a snap election in the country only way to pull the country out of the quagmire as the upcoming government through the masses’ faith could halt the economic meltdown.

Recalling his government’s achievements, he said during the pandemic, Pakistan’s growth rate clocked in at 6pc despite the global inflation cycle, but today due to failed policies of Shehbaz-led government industries are shutting down, and skyrocketing inflation crushing masses more than ever. Imran also warned the people that petroleum prices will further see a historical rise.

“NAB had recovered Rs480 billion during PTI’s tenure, NAB had to recover 1100 billion more but the PDM amended NAB rules to benefit themselves,” said Imran.

“I will begin distributing party tickets for the upcoming elections in two weeks the tickets, and I will give the tickets myself after interviewing of candidates because in the last elections, our party witnessed turncoats who went against the party’s ideology,” said the PTI chairman.

“I am ready to talk to everyone, I know who was involved in the assassination attack, I am ready to forgive attacker, Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison, When he came out, he forgave everyone, today Pakistan is facing economic woes, everyone will have to come together,” said Imran Khan.

