Mussarat Cheema rubbishes rumors regarding tickets to candidates

04 March,2023 05:23 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema rejected the rumors regarding the party tickets and said the news regarding tickets was baseless and against facts.

Taking to Twitter, she said PTI chief Imran Khan himself would announce the news of tickets and the party would hold a press conference in this regard.

He said no PTI leader could announce as long as Imran Khan did not reveal the name of ticketholders.

She said all stakeholders would be taken in confidence before the announcement of tickets and whole process of tickets would be announced in detail.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has finalised names of candidates from Lahore as general elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30.

Sources said Hammad Azhar has been nominated for PP-125, Abdul Karim PP-148, Maher Waseem PP-149, Wasim Qadir PP-152, Akram Usman PP-169, Ali Babar PP-164, Yousaf Mayo PP-153, Ali Warraich PP-157, Hafiz Farhat Abbas PP-157, Mehar Sharafat PP-158 while Azam Khan Niza would contest elections from PP-159 and Zaheer Abbas Khokhar from PP-162.

Ahmar Rasheed Bhatti has been picked for PP-164 constituency, Khalid Gujar PP-165, Sarfraz Khokhar PP-166. Nadeem Bara PP-167, Murad Raas PP-160, Atif Chaudhry PP-161, Mahmoodur Rasheed PP-168, Mian Aslam Iqbal PP-170 while Zubair Niazi and Asghar Gujra would contest polls from PP-172 and PP-173, respectively.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave assent to April 30 date to conduct the all-important elections in Punjab. The president's announcement came minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for holding general elections in Punjab following a landmark verdict of the Supreme Court. April 30 falls on Sunday.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi earlier, the electoral body recommended a day between April 30 and May 7 for elections in the province where assembly was dissolved in January last. The letter was dispatched after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting of the ECP officials.

