Marriyum calls for Imran's accountability over 'constitutional breach'

04 March,2023 05:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan should be held accountable for violating the constitution.

In a tweet, she said that the time had come to give the answer to the "dual system in the country".



The minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz appeared 200 times in courts whereas Imran’s appearances were only two. Nawaz Sharif spent two years in jail whereas Imran Khan has been granted immediate bail.



She added for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, there was no bail for six months, but Imran Khan was given four bails in one day.



The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking a salary from his son, but there was complete silence over Imran’s taking funds from foreigners.

