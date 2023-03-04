World's strongest passports in 2023

04 March,2023 01:50 pm

(Web Desk) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has jumped up to the number one spot on the list – compiled by the Nomad Capitalist – of most powerful passports in the world in 2023, straight from the 35th rank it was enjoying last year.

The UAE passport has entered the list of top ten for the first time in history, thanks to recent changes to the immigration laws complemented by travel freedom and a business-friendly environment supported by an enviable tax system.

Following is the list of other passports that enjoy a spot on the list of the top 10.

2. Luxembourg

3. Switzerland

4. Ireland

5. Portugal

6. Germany

7. Czech Republic

8. New Zealand

9. Sweden

10. Finland

Pakistan stands at the 195th spot on the list of 199 countries ranked so far, thus making it the fourth weakest passport across the globe. It is only higher than conflict-hit Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

"Pakistan passport ranking relative to other global passports is calculated by relying on the Pakistan government's approach not just to travel, but also to international taxation laws, global perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedom as just the number of countries Pakistan passport holder may visit won't tell the whole story and you will have to deal with far different requirements to pay tax, live freely, comply with regulations, and avoid scrutiny when traveling”, the firm said.