US pledges advanced equipment to KP police to 'fight militancy'

03 March,2023 08:55 am

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The United States will provide state-of-art equipment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said.

The pledge came at a meeting between the envoy and IGP Akhtar Hayat on Thursday. Blome lauded the steps taken by police to combat militancy and assured the department of full cooperation.

A delegation of the US mission and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), led by the US ambassador, met Mr Hayat at central police office and discussed various activities launched by INL regarding increasing manpower and capacity of KP police.

The IGP informed the delegation about the training programme and scientific investigation provided to cops and reorganisation and upgradation of counter-terrorism department to effectively combat terrorism.

He said separate desks were established in most of the police stations to exclusively resolve women issues.

Ambassador Blome launched a new U.S. government project focused on economic recovery and development in the Newly Merged Districts. This @USAID_Pakistan activity will strengthen the agriculture sector & promote SMEs. pic.twitter.com/JS4ZBSTUme — USAID Pakistan (@USAID_Pakistan) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the US ambassador said that United States helped Pakistan for 75 years to advance economic growth and build a bright future for its people.

Blome said strengthening and modernising the agriculture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was critical for ensuring food security, economic stability and climate resilience.

He was addressing a gathering after launching a US-funded Economic Recovery and Development Activity (Erda) here on Thursday.

Erda, a five-year initiative, is being implemented by Associates in Development (AID). The initiative is meant to expand economic opportunities in KP by strengthening and modernising agriculture sector and promoting micro, small and medium enterprises.

According to the US envoy, 2,000 businessmen and thousands of families affected by floods would benefit from the project.

“This activity is going to help the agriculture sector to develop new products and markets as well as boost small and medium enterprises,” he told journalists.