US supports Pakistan's democratic, legal principles: State Department

Ned Price refrained from answering a question regarding arrest warrant issued against Imran Khan.

03 March,2023 07:11 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Thursday said that we support Pakistan's democratic, constitutional, and legal principles, Dunya News reported.

Ned Price refrained from answering a question regarding the arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan and said that these questions for the Pakistani people. These are not questions for the United States.

Replying to a question regarding rising political unrest and chaos in Pakistan, State Department spokesperson said: "We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles around the world, including in Pakistan."

To a question regarding Afghan refugees, Ned Price said that we’re discussing this matter with our Pakistani counterparts. We’re in regular discussion with our Pakistani counterparts about this. We encourage all states to uphold their respective obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers, and to refrain from returning them to anywhere where they could face persecution or torture.

Answering a question regarding internet shutdowns in India, particularly in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that we talk about freedom of expression, freedom of people around the world to access information, and we continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression, including via access to the internet as a human right that contributes to strengthening democracies and to strengthening countries around the world.

