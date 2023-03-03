MNAs, PML-N's Sindh President call on PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan MNAs, PML-N's Sindh President call on PM Shehbaz

Overall political situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.

03 March,2023 05:10 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Waheed Alam and Syed Agha Rafiullah separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister Office, they discussed matters pertaining to their respective constituencies as well as the country's overall political situation.

Moreover, President PML-N Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah also called on the prime minister.

