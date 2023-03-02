Under-construction flyover in Islamabad's Bhara Kahu faces another accident

No one was harmed due to the accident

02 March,2023 03:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Girders of an under-construction flyover on Thursday collapsed days after its shuttering had damaged leaving two laborers dead and three others injured, confirmed Islamabad police.

The police stated that no one was harmed due to the incident. Police and rescue teams were present there for immediate action and traffic police personnel were trying to keep the flow of the traffic smooth.

— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 2, 2023

A CCTV footage shared on social media showed that as a girder fell, it hit others resulting in the collapse of all. A passerby was saved closely as he ran to save his life.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad visited the place of the incidence and overviewed it.

— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 2, 2023

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal while ordering an inquiry into the incident said that the accident took place due to a “crane slipping”. “The safety and health of laborers cannot be compromised at any cost”, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice as two labourers died and three were injured after the shuttering of a pillar collapsed at Bhara Kahu bypass project in the capital city.

Rescue officials said the shuttering of a huge pillar of an under-construction bridge collapsed and the labourers were buried under the rubble. Two of the labourers were reported dead while another three injured.

