Sheikh Rashid sees today as most important day for country's democracy

Pakistan is becoming jail and death zone for the poor

01 March,2023 10:25 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said today was the most important for Pakistan's democracy.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today is the most important day of Pakistan’s democracy as it will decide whether Pakistan attains social, political, and economic stability or droops into the political divide. Political instability has moved the IMF into imposing four stringent conditions like that of 1998, Moody’s downgrading of Pakistan’s rating, and raising concerns of the country’s default”.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Pakistan is becoming a big jail and death zone for the poor as they are dying of hunger. The government did nothing but get the cases against the rulers quashed in the past ten months. A conspiracy is being plotted to divide the judges as it happened in 1998”.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 1, 2023