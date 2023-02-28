Justice Isa says meritocracy demands cases be heard on first-come, first-served basis

Justice Isa says meritocracy demands cases be heard on first-come, first-served basis

28 February,2023 05:44 pm

Islamabad (Dunya News) – Supreme Court Judje Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Tuesday that those cases that were registered first should be fixed for hearing earlier.

Justice Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi rebuked the registrar of the apex court and raised questions about his authority. They asked the registrar for the complete method of the formulation of benches and the fixation of the cases.

The registrar said the changes were made only after the nod of the chief justice as the latter’s staff officer was also involved in the process of the roster of judges.

