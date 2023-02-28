Imran Khan's plan to leave for Islamabad changed

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan's plan to leave for Islamabad changed

Hearing of four cases will be held against Imran Khan in various courts in Islamabad today.

28 February,2023 04:52 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan's plan to leave for the federal capital Islamabad today (Tuesday) has been changed.

According to sources, the PTI chief who was scheduled to depart for Islamabad on a PIA flight will now reach the federal capital via Motorway. He will be warmly welcomed by PTI leaders and workers on reaching Islamabad Motorway Interchange from where he will be taken to Judicial Complex in a rally.

Hearing of four cases will be held against Imran Khan in various courts in Islamabad today. The PTI chairman will appear before the banking court in the prohibited funding case.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is also scheduled to appear before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad in a case regarding protest outside the ECP office. He will also appear in the Sessions Court in two different cases.

