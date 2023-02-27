When is Ramazan starting in Pakistan

27 February,2023 04:51 pm

(Web Desk) – The meteorological department put forth a prediction for the start of Ramazan as the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on March 22.

According to the department, the moon will be sighted on March 21 at 10:23pm. They also said it's expected that the moon would be sighted on March 22 which is 29 Shabaan, and the expected start of Ramazan will be on March 23. They added that in most cities, the sky would be clear or partly cloudy.

It is pertinent to mention that a professor of astrology at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassimia University and a deputy chairman of the meteorological society, Dr Abdullah Al Musnad said that this year, Ramazan might start on March 23.

Earlier, the chief of the Astrological Committee of UAE, Ibrahim Al Jarwan also said the first fasting day might be on March 23. Hence, it is much expected that Ramazan might start on the same day in Pakistan and the rest of the world.