Gunmen kill four miners, set 11 coal mines on fire in Harnai

27 February,2023 12:16 pm

HARNAI (Web Desk) - Four miners were killed in a firing incident near a coal mine in Harnai district of Balochistan on Monday,

According to the Levies officials, assailants entered the camp of miners in Khost Coal Mines area and opened fire, leaving four miners dead and three injured.

Officials said the suspects also set 11 coal mines on fire. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital. The officials said the Levies force had cordoned off the area and the search for the suspects was continuing.

The motive behind the shootings and arson attack is yet to be known.