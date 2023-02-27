Countrywide shutter down strike being observed against inflation on TLP's call

Many schools also remained closed owing to the uncertain situation in the port city

27 February,2023 03:50 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The countrywide shutter down strike is being observed against 'unbridled' inflation and surging POL prices on the call of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) today.

Eateries and shops are closed in several areas of Karachi, including Kharadar, Burns Road, Old City, Etihad Town, Baldia Town and surrounding areas. However, the traffic is operating as usual. Many schools also remained closed owing to the uncertain situation in the port city.

Moreover, protest is being staged on the road leading from Baldia's Qaim Khani Colony to Orangi Town. Protesters have blocked the roads by burning tyres and placing barriers.

A day earlier, Haripur traders announced that they would keep their business centres open on Feb 27 (today).

The TLP had announced a countrywide strike against the rising inflation on Monday. In Lahore, reports said the protesters forced the traders to keep shutters down.