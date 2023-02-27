PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' has proven to be flop show: Musadik

27 February,2023 05:58 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has said that PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' has proven to be a flop show as not a single worker of the party courted arrest in Multan on the fourth day of PTI 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'.

Musadik Malik asked the PTI chief to court arrest himself first instead of asking his workers to do so. He further said that Imran Khan considered it his political right to use offensive language against the state institutions.

Musadik Malik asserted that the polarization in Pakistani politics had aggravated to an extent that it was impossible to have a critical and rational discussion. He said the polarization needs to be de-escalated through political dialogue.

