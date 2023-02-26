Granaz's daughter sexually abused, confirms police report

Pakistan Pakistan Granaz's daughter sexually abused, confirms police report

The medical team found torture marks and cigarette burns on the body of the 17-year-old girl

26 February,2023 09:37 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The teenage daughter of abducted woman Granaz was not only tortured but was also sexually abused, a police report has established.

The police surgeon who conducted a medical check-up of Granaz and her five children confirmed the sexual abuse through an evidence.

The wife an five kids of Khan Muhammad Marri were recovered two days ago from Barkhan and Duki areas of Balochistan by Levies and police officials. The victims were taken to the hospital amid tight security for medical examination.

The medical team found torture marks and cigarette burns on the body of the 17-year-old girl.

Granaz, was also physically tortured as marks were found on her body. The sons of Mr Marri also complained that they were sexually abused during confinement, but no evidence was found of sexual abuse with the boys in the recent past.

Furthermore, the sample of an unidentified dece­ased woman, earlier believed to be Granaz, was collected and sent to the Punjab Forensic Labor­atory for a DNA test to ascertain her identity.

The woman was thrown in a well after being raped and acid was thrown on her face and neck to hide her identity.

Tanveer Marri, the lawyer of the affected family, told reporters that they were produced before a magistrate in Quetta where their statements were recorded.

The victim’s family has given a statement against provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran who is in police custody on charges of killing three persons, including Granaz’s two sons and the unidentified woman.