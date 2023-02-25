Muqam claims Imran conspiring to create controversy around institutions

25 February,2023 06:56 pm

DI KHAN (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to make national institutions controversial under a conspiracy.



He stated this while talking to the media after offering condolence with PML-N Youth Wing’s divisional president Roshan Zamir Laghari over the demise of his mother.

Amir Muqam, who is also the Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, termed the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ as ‘Jaib Bharo Tehreek’.



He said the nation especially the youth has realised that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was the leader who can steer the country out of current crises.

The PML-N stalwart said the general elections in the country will be held on its time, adding that the coalition government of PDM was taking steps to steer the country out of the economic crisis.



Amir Muqam said that the politics of Imran Khan was based on lies, adding that the PTI chairman tried to mislead the people over the name of cipher and brought them out to the streets. “Imran Khan was speaking against the national institutions under a conspiracy,” he added.



On this occasion, PML-N leader Dr. Abdullah Zafri, PML-N Tank President Samiullah Khan Barki, Provincial Vice President Naeem Khan Wazir, Provincial Vice President Muhammad Akbar Khan alias Noni Khan Gandapur, Sheikh Arif, Allah Nawaz Kharal, Yameen Jan, M. Fawad, Zeeshan Raj and others were present.