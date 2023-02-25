ECP turns down request for delaying Rajanpur's NA-193 by-polls

ECP turns down request for delaying Rajanpur's NA-193 by-polls

Says elections will be held on Sunday

25 February,2023 12:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday turned down Punjab interim government’s request for delaying by-polls in the NA-193 Rajanpur scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Punjab’s home department had approached the ECP with the request, however, the ECP contended that the election would be held on time.

The ECP stated that a control room had been established at the ECP secretariat for three days to monitor the election. “The control room will be responsible for addressing the complaints regarding the polling”, the ECP added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Mohsin Leghari for contesting by-polls on Rajanpur’s NA-193 after the PTI chief Imran withdrew his nomination papers on account of fears of disqualification in the Tyrian White case.

Mr Leghari is nephew of Sardar Muhammad Jaffer Khan Leghari whose death left the seat vacant. He also served as Finance Minister in the PTI’s provincial cabinet in Punjab.



