Two Pakistanis released from Guantanamo Bay reach home

24 February,2023 11:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Spokesperson of ministry of foreign affairs said on Friday two Pakistanis reached the country after they were released from the Guantanamo Bay prison.

The names of the released persons were Muhammad Ahmed Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam.

— Spokesperson MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 24, 2023

The spokesperson added the foreign ministry made efforts for the safe return of Pakistanis and it was a pleasure that they met with their families.

