Ministerial meeting on trade and investment with Pakistan underway, Ned Pride

US investment with Pakistan increased by about 50% in one year, US State Department spokesman

24 February,2023 05:34 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesman Ned Pride has said that a ministerial meeting on trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States is underway.

During the press briefing, the US State Department spokesman said that strong trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the S are the need of the hour.

Ned Price said that more than 120,000 Pakistani employees are employed in 80 American companies, American businesses are informed about the trade opportunities in Pakistan, the United States wants to make economic and trade relations with Pakistan ideal.

He said that our investment with Pakistan has increased by about 50 percent in one year, there is a need to promote trade with Pakistan in energy, agricultural equipment and other sectors.

He further said that the United States and Pakistan have common interests against terrorism, the Taliban should ensure that ISIS, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others do not disturb peace in the region.

