PM Shehbaz will chair National Apex Committee meeting today

Meeting held at PM House will be attended by civil and military leadership

24 February,2023 05:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the National Apex Committee today.

According to sources, a meeting of the National Apex Committee will be held at the Prime Minister's House this afternoon, the meeting will be attended by the civil and military leadership. In the apex committee meeting, the law and order situation in the country will be reviewed, The heads of intelligence agencies will brief the meeting on the law and order situation.

