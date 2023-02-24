PM Shehbaz will chair National Apex Committee meeting today
Pakistan
Meeting held at PM House will be attended by civil and military leadership
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the National Apex Committee today.
According to sources, a meeting of the National Apex Committee will be held at the Prime Minister's House this afternoon, the meeting will be attended by the civil and military leadership. In the apex committee meeting, the law and order situation in the country will be reviewed, The heads of intelligence agencies will brief the meeting on the law and order situation.