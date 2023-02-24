Case registered of girl escape incident from Darul Aman, 3 arrested

Deputy director Darul Aman, two women working there named in case registered

24 February,2023 05:19 am

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - A case has been registered against six persons, including deputy director Darul Aman, and three people have been arrested in connection with the escape of a girl from Darul Aman in Sukkur.

According to sources the deputy director Darul Aman Shama Parveen, two women working in Darul Aman Safia and Saima have been named in the case registered on the complaint of Assistant Director Darul Aman Mudassira. Police officer Shaukat Ali, lady police officer Iqra Kiran and Dar-ul-Aman's watchman Abdul Aziz have been named in the case.

