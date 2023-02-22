Abdul Ghani Baradar urges Pakistan govt to release Afghan prisoners

22 February,2023 05:16 pm

KABUL (Dunya News) - Afghanistan’s Acting First Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar requested Pakistan’s authorities to release Afghanistan’s prisoners from the jails of Pakistan.

A high-level Pakistani delegation visited Afghanistan headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to discuss relations between both countries.

The ministry of foreign affairs also updated about the trip through its Twitter handle.

“A high-ranking delegation led by the minister for defence is in Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan interim government to discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures,” it said in a tweet.

Abdul Ghani Baradar told the Pakistani authorities that Pakistan and Afghanistan were two neighboring nations and therefore they should keep friendly relations with each other.

He said the security problems were the part of economic issues bwtween both states while urging the Pakistani delegation to release the Afghanis from the prisons of Pakistan.

