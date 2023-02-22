Home minister writes to security agencies for Barkhan hostages' recovery

QUETTA (Web Desk) - The Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langau has written a letter to the law enforcement agencies for the recovery of the hostages of Murri tribe following the Barkhan incident.

The letter states that the protection of the lives of the people is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies.

The letter followed the discovery of the dead bodies of a woman and her two sons from a well in Barkhan area on Tuesday. A few days ago, a video of the release of the woman from a private prison with the Holy Quran in her hand was revealed on social media.

The woman accused Balochistan Communications Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of having imprisoned her along with her sons in a private jail.

However, the provincial minister denied these allegations, saying his son Inam Shah hatched conspiracy against him.

-- Minister alleges son's involvement --

On the other hand, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran denied the allegations and blamed one of his sons, Inam Shah, for the conspiracy.

Rejecting the charge of killing three people and running a private prison, he said a conspiracy had been hatched to damage his reputation.

The minister said there is a nefarious attempt to deprive them of the right of regional politics, some elements are conspiring against them to destroy the peace of the region.

He claimed that Inam recorded the woman's statement and that he wanted to become a Sardar.

Khetran said he was ready to appear in the investigation and won't resign.