Nawaz Sharif gets doctors' nod to travel to Pakistan, says Khawaja Asif
The minister says the PML-N and the PPP should contest the upcoming elections together
ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said doctors have allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to travel to Pakistan.
"Pakistan’s politics needs the PML-N supremo who remained the three-time prime minister and has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019," the minister said in a television talk show.
Asif also suggested that the PML-N and the PPP should contest the upcoming elections together on the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of nine political parties.
If the coalition government had held the general elections soon after toppling the Imran Khan-led PTI regime via a vote of no-confidence — in April last year — it would have been "politically beneficial" for the ruling alliance.
To a question, the defence minister said the ousted premier does not have any political ideology or narrative. "Imran Khan had tendered his resignation along with us during a campaign for the restoration of judiciary," Asif recalled.
At the same time, he said that the difference between them and the PTI chief is natural due to a "difference of opinion".