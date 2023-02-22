Nawaz Sharif gets doctors' nod to travel to Pakistan, says Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif gets doctors' nod to travel to Pakistan, says Khawaja Asif

The minister says the PML-N and the PPP should contest the upcoming elections together

22 February,2023 09:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said doctors have allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to travel to Pakistan.

"Pakistan’s politics needs the PML-N supremo who remained the three-time prime minister and has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019," the minister said in a television talk show.

Asif also suggested that the PML-N and the PPP should contest the upcoming elections together on the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of nine political parties.

If the coalition government had held the general elections soon after toppling the Imran Khan-led PTI regime via a vote of no-confidence — in April last year — it would have been "politically beneficial" for the ruling alliance.

To a question, the defence minister said the ousted premier does not have any political ideology or narrative. "Imran Khan had tendered his resignation along with us during a campaign for the restoration of judiciary," Asif recalled.

At the same time, he said that the difference between them and the PTI chief is natural due to a "difference of opinion".