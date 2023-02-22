Four suffer injuries in Karachi's Korangi house fire

22 February,2023 07:05 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - At least four persons sustained injuries when a house located in Sector 36-C in Korangi area of Karachi caught fire on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the fire erupted when battery of a UPS exploded after which the fire engulfed the entire house due to which four persons, including two minor children, were wounded.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital. Rescue teams informed that all injured persons were in stable condition.

