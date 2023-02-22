PTI all set to start 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' from Lahore today

Pakistan Pakistan PTI all set to start 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' from Lahore today

PTI leaders and workers will surrender before authorities at the Charing Cross, Lahore at 2:00 pm.

22 February,2023 06:14 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to start 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' from Lahore today (Wednesday) in protest against economic instability and the alleged crackdown on PTI leaders and workers.

A detailed deliberation was made on the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' during a session of the governing body of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab Wing held at the party office at Jail Road on Tuesday.

Detailed briefings were given to the participants by Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and the strategies were finalised to make the movement ['Jail Bharo Tehreek'] a success.

According to details, PTI central leaders Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas and 200 workers will surrender before the authorities at the Charing Cross, Lahore at 2:00 pm.

A ceremony would be held at the beginning of the movement in the honour of the party’s senior leaders and workers who would surrender before the authorities today. Later, the leaders and workers will depart for Charing Cross under the leadership of PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid where they would surrender before the authorities.

The PTI leaders and workers will stage a sit-in at Charing Cross Mall Road if the government refused to arrest them.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan during his address on February 17 to party supporters from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore via video link had announced to launch the Jail Bharo Tehreek from Lahore on February 22 (Wednesday).

During his address Imran Khan had said that PTI will start filling the jails in all major cities with every passing day and asked the nation to get their rights from the rulers and not to get afraid of them.

