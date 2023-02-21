PML-N urges SC to take notice of Elahi's purported audio

21 February,2023 07:11 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) urged on Tuesday the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of the purported audio of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the PML-N’s consultation meeting, flanked by the party’s top brass. Sources privy to the development said the PML-N had formulated the strategy on legal grounds in connection with the matter of Mr Elahi’s purported audio leak.

The meeting also highlighted the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The president’s announcement of holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 9 was also taken into account during the meeting.

Last week, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the purported audio of former Punjab chief mnister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had called the judiciary into question.

Speaking to media, Mr Iqbal said, “The alleged audio of Pervaiz Elahi surfaced in which he was planning about match fixing.” Mr Iqbal urged to conduct investigation over the matter.

Mentioning about the significance of the supremacy of rule of law, Mr Iqbal said, "Without the existence of the rule of law, there exists the rule of jungle in the country."

He urged all the stakeholders to deliver, considering their responsibilities.

Recalling the significance of CPEC, Mr Iqbal said, "The project is quite vital for the prosperity of the country."

"Imran is targeting the institutions of the state," Mr Iqbal said of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Lamenting that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was convicted on a baseless and imaginative story, Mr Iqbal added that nowhere in the world exists an example of convicting a person in another case.



