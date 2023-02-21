NA witnesses introduction of 'Minority Commission Bill'

Pakistan Pakistan NA witnesses introduction of 'Minority Commission Bill'

Ishaq Dar introduced a bill for the establishment of a commission for minorities.

21 February,2023 05:49 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly (NA) on Monday witnessed the introduction of a government bill besides the presentation of two reports of standing committees.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar introduced a bill for the establishment of a commission for minorities - The National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023 - which was referred to the relevant committee for further deliberation on it from all aspects.

A report of the Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) was presented in the house on the bill - The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022 - to further amend the Private Power and Infrastructure Board Act, 2012.

Likewise, a report on - The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 - was also presented in the house to further amend the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950.

