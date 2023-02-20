Sindh CM approves Rs2.8bn for CTD's revamp after KPO terror attack

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh CM approves Rs2.8bn for CTD's revamp after KPO terror attack

Secured complexes will be constructed on the pattern of the Punjab CTD

20 February,2023 01:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has allocated Rs2.8 billion for the revamp of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) after brazen terror attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah allocated a chunk of amount that has been received by the Sindh police on an urgent basis. Secured complexes will be constructed on the pattern of the Punjab CTD and these will consist of offices and residences.

According to Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, new police vehicles including armoured ones are being purchased besides new recruitment in the department. He said the latest software and weapons were being purchased for the CTD.

The development comes a couple of days after TTP-led terrorists attacked the KPO and martyred five people including police and rangers officials and injured others. Security loopholes were also reported during the attack.