Sanaullah sees 'foreign hand' behind attack on Karachi’s police head office

17 February,2023 09:14 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that there could be 'foreign hand' in the attack on Karachi’s police head office.

He added the police were the main target of the attack and he claimed everyone knew about the perpetrator of the incident, while mentioning the federal government would provide all out support to the Sindh government in the investigation.

The minister added the police personnel were bravely responding to the onslaught of terrorists.

