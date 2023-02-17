Sanaullah tasks FIA to probe Elahi's alleged audio tape

17 February,2023 06:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday gave assent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a probe into former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi’s purported audio leaks.

The agency started with conducting a forensic test of the leaks in the first phase of the investigation. The test report would be communicated to the Ministry of Interior and a case would be lodged against Mr Elahi if the tape was found original.

Earlier, Mr Sanaullah had appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the purported audio. Speaking to media in Islamabad, he demanded the forensic test of Mr Elahi’s alleged leaked audio tape in which he was talking about "managing the courts".

He said if the former Punjab CM was found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee. "The FIA is tasked to arrest Mr Elahi after the forensic audit of the audio conversation," he added.