Pakistan committed to peaceful settlement of Int'l disputes: Hina Rabbani

Hina Rabbani reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the International Organization for Mediation.

17 February,2023 04:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of international disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

She expressed this commitment in a video message at the inaugural ceremony of the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation that held on Thursday in a hybrid mode.

The Minister of State emphasized that development is a shared goal of the international community, yet unresolved international disputes, such as Jammu and Kashmir, continue to shackle the progress and development leading to poverty.

She noted that as the largest developing country and the partner of choice on the road to sustainable development, China has an irreplaceable role to play in the strengthening the international system to better serve the needs of our peoples. She expressed hope that the International Organization for Mediation will pave the way for expeditious and low-cost resolution of the international disputes.

Hina Rabbani Khar congratulated all parties on opening of the Office and reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the International Organization for Mediation.

The International Organization for Mediation's preparatory office was jointly inaugurated by Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Liu Guangyuan, Secretary for Justice of the Government of the HKSAR Paul TK Lam and Director-General of the IOMed Preparatory Office Sun Jin.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang, and ministerial-level representatives of Indonesia, Sudan, Belarus, Serbia, Laos, Djibouti, Algeria and Cambodia also addressed the ceremony through video messages.

