Imran Khan's possible arrest: Heavy contingent of police reach Zaman Park

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan's possible arrest: Heavy contingent of police reach Zaman Park

A heavy contingent of Lahore police along with officials of Islamabad Police reached Zaman Park.

16 February,2023 05:17 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have again became active to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday cancelled PTI chairman’s bail over non-appearance in a case pertaining to protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A heavy contingent of Lahore police along with officials of Islamabad Police reached Zaman Park, the residence of Chairman PTI, in the wee hours of Thursday for possible arrest of Imran Khan.

According to sources, police forces present in Qila Gujar Singh and Police Lines have also been alerted and police have set up checkpoints at Mall Road, Jail Road, Garhi Shahu. Police teams are also patrolling areas around Zaman Park.

According to police sources, senior police officers have given instructions to police force to reach Zaman Park, while the anti-riots forces present in the Police Lines have also been alerted.

On the other hand, a large number of PTI workers are present outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park for protection of their leader and ready to thwart any attempt by police to arrest of the former prime minister.

Sources said that the charged PTI activists present outside the residence of PTI chief are raising slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against the police. In case of any action by the police, there is a fear of a clash between law enforcers and the PTI workers, sources said.

