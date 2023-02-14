Elections in phases may bring 'anarchy': Sanaullah

14 February,2023 05:52 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that elections in the country should be held together, otherwise, in his opinion, conducting them in phases would raise doubts about its credibility.

The interior minister said "Instead of stability in the country, there is a risk of anarchy (if elections are held in phases)," he added. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started preparation for elections.

For that reason, Party's Vice President Maryam Nawaz had traveled to Bahawalpur and Multan Divisions in Punjab and Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

On February 19, she would re-start the campaign in the remaining divisions of Punjab, he added.

