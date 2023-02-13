PPP top leadership to decide about party's participation in by-polls: Kaira

Qamar Zaman Kaira said the PPP was independent in making political decisions.

13 February,2023 04:45 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Sunday that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will decide about the participation in the by-elections after consultation of party's top leadership.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that despite being a coalition partner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PPP was independent in making political decisions.

Talking about reasons for not announcing elections following the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, Kaira said that by-elections were scheduled on fewer seats while the election of two provincial assemblies was a major exercise to be completed.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that elections should be on time but it is also imperative to look at issues like funds, security, the census, and delimitation of the constituencies.

