NAB writes to KP Chief Secretary for recovery from Imran Khan

1,800 illegal passengers traveled in two official helicopters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 February,2023 04:59 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to Chief Secretary and concerned agencies for recovery from former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others.

1,800 illegal passengers traveled in two official helicopters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 588 politicians and 577 government officials traveled by helicopters 635 times while Rs198.3 million against unauthorized people, Rs90 million against politicians, Rs6.8 million others have been the outstanding dues, according to NAB documents.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the amendment about use of helicopter in the Peshawar High Court.

