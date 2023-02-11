MQM-P postpones sit-in against unfilled promises of PPP

11 February,2023 08:19 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) postponed tomorrow’s (Sunday) sit-in at Fawara Chowk in Karachi against unfilled promises - grievances include the 'controversial' local government (LG) polls, "flawed" delimitations, and voter lists.- of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).



Addressing a presser flanked by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said that the international media outlets are in Karachi regarding the ongoing Maritime Exercise AMAN-23, adding that if we hold protests then it will damage the country’s repute so, the party has decided to postpone sit-in.

Mr Khalid castigating Sindh government said delimitations were based on malicious intent, adding that the local government elections were unconstitutional and illegal. “Our demand was not to bring our own mayor, our demand was to give rights to Karachi,” he added,